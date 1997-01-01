medindia
FDA Approved Drugs in 2009

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Triamcinolone Inhalation

    Collegium Pharmaceutical Announces FDA Approval of AllerNaze (triamcinolone acetonide), a Nasal Inhaled Steroid for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

    Lidocaine

    Anesiva Announces FDA Approval of sNDA to Expand Zingo (lidocaine hydrochloride monohydrate) Indication to Include Adults

    Milnacipran Hcl

    Forest and Cypress Announce FDA Approval of Savella (milnacipran) for the Management of Fibromyalgia

    Fibrinogen concentrate

    CSL Behring Receives FDA Approval of RiaSTAP (Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human)) , First and Only Approved Treatment of Acute Bleeding Episodes in Patients with Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

    Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

    Watson's Gelnique (oxybutynin chloride) Gel 10% Approved by FDA for the Treatment of Overactive Bladder

    Dexlansoprazole

    FDA Approves Kapidex (dexlansoprazole) for the Treatment of GERD

    Calcitriol

    Galderma Wins FDA Approval for Vectical Ointment, a Novel Topical Therapy for Mild-to-Moderate Plaque Psoriasis

    Raltegravir

    HIV/AIDS Update - Traditional Approval of Isentress (raltegravir)


February

    Temozolomide

    United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves IV Formulation of Temodar (temozolomide)

    Antithrombin- Recombinant

    ATryn (Antithrombin [Recombinant]) Approved by the FDA

    Febuxostat

    FDA Approves Uloric (febuxostat) for the Chronic Management of Hyperuricemia in Patients with Gout

    Budesonide And Formoterol

    FDA Approves Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol) for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)


March

    Zolpidem

    Orexo's Edluar (zolpidem) receives FDA approval for the treatment of insomnia

    Escitalopram

    Forest Laboratories, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate) for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in Adolescents

    Fluoxetine And Olanzapine

    FDA Approves Symbyax (fluoxetine and olanzapine) as First Medication for Treatment-Resistant Depression

    Tigecycline

    FDA Approves New Indication for Wyeth's Tygacil (tigecycline) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

    Everolimus

    Afinitor (everolimus) approved in US as first treatment for patients with advanced kidney cancer after failure of either sunitinib or sorafenib

    Japanese Encephalitis Virus Vaccine

    Intercell Announces FDA Approval of Ixiaro (Japanese Encephalitis Virus Vaccine, Inactivated, Adsorbed) , a Novel Vaccine to Prevent Japanese Encephalitis


April

    Artemether And Lumefantrine

    Coartem (artemether and lumefantrine) receives FDA approval becoming first artemisinin-based combination treatment (ACT) for malaria in the US

    Benzyl Alcohol

    Sciele Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Ulesfia (benzyl alcohol) Lotion 5%, First Prescription Non-Neurotoxic Head Lice Treatment

    Golimumab

    Simponi (golimumab) Receives FDA Approval as First Once-Monthly Anti-TNF for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis

    Abobotulinumtoxin A Injection

    FDA Approves Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Therapeutic and Aesthetic Uses

    Amlodipine, Valsartan And Hydrochlorothiazide

    FDA approves Exforge HCT (amlodipine, valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide) - the only high blood pressure treatment to combine three medications in a single pill


May

    Ciprofloxacin

    FDA Approves Cetraxal (ciprofloxacin otic) Otic Solution

    Bevacizumab

    FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of Avastin (bevacizumab) for Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma) That Has Progressed Following Prior Therapy

    Bromocriptine Mesylate

    VeroScience Announces FDA Approval of Cycloset (bromocriptine mesylate) for Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

    Iloperidone

    FDA Approves Fanapt (iloperidone) to Treat Schizophrenia

    Lamotrigine

    FDA Approves Lamictal (lamotrigine) ODT Orally Disintegrating Tablets

    Amlodipine And Olmesartan

    Azor (amlodipine and olmesartan) Receives FDA Approval as First-Line Treatment for High Blood Pressure

    Pioglitazone And Metformin

    FDA Approves ACTOplus met XR (pioglitazone HCl and metformin HCl extended-release) Tablets for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

    Certolizumab

    UCB's Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) Approved by the U.S. FDA for Adult Patients Suffering From Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis

    Lansoprazole

    Novartis Receives Approval From FDA To Market Prevacid (lansoprazole) 24HR As First And Only OTC Proton Pump Inhibitor In Original Prescription Formulation

    Risperidone

    FDA Grants Approval for Use of Risperdal (risperidone) Consta as Both a Monotherapy and Adjunctive Therapy in the Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder

    Tolvaptan

    FDA Approves Samsca (tolvaptan), the First and Only Oral Vasopressin Antagonist to Treat Patients With Clinically Significant Hypervolemic and Euvolemic Hyponatremia

    Tadalafil

    FDA Approves Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

    Dasatinib

    FDA Grants Full Approval for Sprycel (dasatinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Who Are Resistant or Intolerant to Prior Therapies Including Gleevec

    Tacrolimus

    Astellas Receives FDA Approval for Use of Prograf (Tacrolimus) in Conjunction With Mycophenolate Mofetil (MMF) in Kidney Transplant Recipients

    Besifloxacin Ophthalmic Suspension

    Bausch & Lomb Receives FDA Approval of Besivance (besifloxacin), New Topical Ophthalmic Antibacterial for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis ('Pink Eye')


June

    Zoledronic Acid

    FDA Approves Reclast (zoledronic acid) to Prevent Osteoporosis in Postmenopausal Women With Convenient Less Frequent Dosing

    Ibuprofen

    Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Caldolor (ibuprofen)

    Canakinumab

    New Biological Therapy Ilaris (canakinumab) Approved In US To Treat Children And Adults With CAPS, A Serious Life-Long Auto-Inflammatory Disease

    Dexamethasone Ophthalmic

    Allergan Receives FDA Approval for Ozurdex (dexamethasone) Biodegradable, Injectable Steroid Implant with Extended Drug Release for Retinal Disease

    Diclofenac

    FDA Approves Cambia (diclofenac potassium)for Migraine

    Ferumoxytol

    FDA Approves Feraheme (ferumoxytol) to Treat Iron Deficiency Anemia in Adult Chronic Kidney Disease Patients


July

    Dronedarone

    FDA Approves Multaq (dronedarone) for Patients with Atrial Fibrillation or Atrial Flutter

    Pemetrexed

    Lilly Receives Fourth FDA Approval for Alimta (pemetrexed for injection) as Maintenance Therapy For Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

    Prasugrel

    Daiichi Sankyo and Lilly Receive U.S. FDA Approval for Effient (prasugrel)

    Levonorgestrel

    FDA Approves Plan B One-Step (levonorgestrel) , a New One-Pill Emergency Contraceptive

    Sumatriptan

    Sumavel DosePro (sumatriptan injection) Approved by FDA for Acute Migraine and Cluster Headache: First Product Featuring Novel DosePro Needle-Free Delivery System

    Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film

    BioDelivery Sciences and Meda Announce FDA Approval of Onsolis (fentanyl)

    Insulin Aspart

    FDA Approves NovoLog (insulin aspart) Labeling Update

    Aliskiren And Hydrochlorothiazide

    FDA Approves Tekturna HCT (aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide) as Initial Treatment in Patients Unlikely to Achieve Their Blood Pressure Goals With a Single Agent

    Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic

    Allergan Receives FDA Approval for Acuvail (ketorolac tromethamine) Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Pain and Inflammation Following Cataract Surgery

    Teriparatide

    FDA Approves Expanded Use of Lilly's Forteo [teriparatide (rDNA origin) injection] to Treat Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

    Injectable Poly-L-Lactic Acid

    FDA Approves Sculptra (injectable poly-L-lactic acid) Aesthetic, a Facial Injectable for Correction of Nasolabial Folds and Other Facial Wrinkles

    Treprostinil

    FDA Approves Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

    Colchicine

    FDA Approves Colcrys (colchicine) for Acute Gout, Mediterranean Fever

    Saxagliptin

    FDA Approves Onglyza (saxagliptin) for Type 2 Diabetes

    Acyclovir And Hydrocortisone

    The US FDA approves Lipsovir (acyclovir and hydrocortisone) for marketing and sales in US

    Bevacizumab

    FDA Approves Avastin for the Most Common Type of Kidney Cancer

    Paliperidone

    Invega Approved as the First and Only Treatment for Schizoaffective Disorder


August

    Pitavastatin

    FDA Approves Livalo (pitavastatin) for Primary Hypercholesterolemia and Combined Dyslipidemia

    Morphine Sulfate And Naltrexone Hydrochloride

    FDA Approves Embeda (morphine sulfate and naltrexone hydrochloride) for Management of Moderate to Severe Chronic Pain

    Asenapine

    Schering-Plough Announces FDA Approval of Saphris (asenapine)

    Interferon Beta-1B

    US FDA Approves Extavia (interferon beta-1b) - the First in a New Portfolio of Planned MS Therapies from Novartis to Help Patients with This Devastating Disease

    Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate)

    FDA Approves GSK's Hib Vaccine,Hiberix (Haemophilus b Conjugate Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate))

    Vigabatrin

    Lundbeck Inc. Announces FDA Marketing Approval for Sabril (vigabatrin) for the Treatment of Two Difficult-to-Treat Epilepsies

    Levocetirizine

    FDA Approves Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride)For Use In Children Age Six Months And Older For The Relief Of Perennial Allergic Rhinitis And Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria

    Pancrelipase

    Eurand Granted FDA Approval for Zenpep (pancrelipase)

    Valganciclovir

    FDA Approves Valcyte (valganciclovir hydrochloride) to Prevent Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Disease in Pediatric Patients Who Receive Heart or Kidney Transplants


September

    Guanfacine

    Shire Announces FDA Approval of Once-Daily Intuniv (guanfacine) Extended Release Tablets for the Treatment of ADHD in Children and Adolescents Aged 6 to 17

    Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

    FDA Approves Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan) Expanded Label as Part of First-Line Therapy in Treatment of Follicular Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

    Metoclopramide

    Salix Receives FDA Marketing Approval for Metozolv ODT (metoclopramide) for Relief of Diabetic Gastroparesis and Symptomatic Documented GERD

    Bepotastine

    Ista Pharmaceuticals' Bepreve (bepotastine) Receives FDA Approval for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Due to Allergies

    Telavancin

    Theravance and Astellas Announce FDA Approval of Vibativ (telavancin) for the Treatment of Complicated Skin and Skin Structure Infections

    Ganciclovir

    Sirion Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of Zirgan (ganciclovir ophthalmic gel) 0.15% for Herpetic Keratitis

    Aliskiren And Valsartan

    Novartis receives FDA approval for Valturna (aliskiren and valsartan), a single-pill combination of valsartan and aliskiren, to treat high blood pressure

    Pralatrexate Solution

    FDA Approves Folotyn (pralatrexate) for Treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

    Ustekinumab

    FDA Approves Stelara (ustekinumab) to Treat Psoriasis

    Asenapine

    Merck Receives Approval from FDA for Expanded Indications for Atypical Antipsychotic Medication Saphris (asenapine) Sublingual Tablets


October

    Levonorgestrel

    FDA Approves Additional Use for IUD Mirena (levonorgestrel) to Treat Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in IUD Users

    Colesevelam Hcl

    Welchol (colesevelam HCl) Receives FDA Approval to Lower LDL Cholesterol in Pediatric Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

    C- 1 esterase inhibitor

    CSL Behring Announces FDA Approval of Berinert (C1 esterase inhibitor (human)), First and Only Therapy Approved for the Treatment of Acute Abdominal and Facial Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema in U.S.

    Rosuvastatin

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) for Use in Pediatric Patients With Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

    Rasburicase

    FDA Approves Elitek (rasburicase) for Management of Plasma Uric Acid Levels in Adults with Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Solid Tumors Receiving Anti-Cancer Therapy

    Influenza Virus Vaccine

    FDA Approves Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Fluarix (influenza virus vaccine, inactivated) for Pediatric Use

    Telmisartan

    FDA Approves New Use for Micardis (telmisartan) in Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

    Telmisartan And Amlodipine

    FDA Approves Twynsta (telmisartan/amlodipine) for Hypertension

    Pazopanib

    FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline’s Votrient (pazopanib) for Advanced Renal Cell Cancer

    Colchicine

    FDA Approves Colcrys (colchicine, USP) for Prevention of Gout Flares

    Ofatumumab

    FDA Approves Arzerra (ofatumumab) for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia


November

    Exenatide

    Byetta (Exenatide) approved for Expanded Use as First-Line Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

    Diclofenac Sodium

    FDA Approves Pennsaid (diclofenac sodium) Topical Solution

    Romidepsin

    FDA Approves Gloucester Pharmaceuticals' Istodax (romidepsin) for Patients with Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

    Atazanavir

    FDA Approves Labeling Update for Reyataz (atazanavir sulfate) Capsules to Include 96-Week Data for Previously Untreated HIV-1 Infected Adult Patients

    H1N1 Influenza Virus Vaccine

    FDA Expands Approved Use of Influenza A (H1N1) Monovalent Vaccine (H1N1 influenza virus vaccine) to Include Infants and Children

    Tranexamic Acid

    Xanodyne Announces FDA Approval of Lysteda (Tranexamic Acid) for Treatment of Women with Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

    Capsaicin

    NeurogesX Receives FDA Approval of Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% Patch for Treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN)

    Sildenafil

    FDA Approves Intravenous Formulation Of Pfizer's Revatio (Sildenafil) For The Treatment Of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

    Aripiprazole

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Abilify (aripiprazole) for the Treatment of Irritability Associated with Autistic Disorder in Pediatric Patients (Ages 6 to 17 Years)

    Duloxetine

    FDA Approves Cymbalta (duloxetine) for Maintenance Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

    Romidepsin

    FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of Istodax (romidepsin) As Treatment for Patients with Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy


December

    Bortezomib

    FDA Approves Addition of Sustained Overall Survival Benefit to Label for Velcade (Bortezomib) for Injection for Patients with Previously Untreated Multiple Myeloma

    Omeprazole And Sodium Bicarbonate

    FDA Approves OTC Version Of Heartburn Drug Zegerid (omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate)

    Estradiol

    FDA Approves 10 mcg Dose of Vagifem (estradiol) for the Treatment of Atrophic Vaginitis Due to Menopause

    Ecallantide

    Dyax Announces FDA Approval of Kalbitor (ecallantide) for the Treatment of Acute Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema in Patients 16 Years of Age and Older

    Quetiapine

    FDA Approves Seroquel XR (quetiapine) For Add-On Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

    Olanzapine

    FDA Approves Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) for Two Adolescent Indications

    Antihemophiliac factor

    Octapharma USA Announces FDA Approval of Wilate (von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex (Human))- the First Replacement Therapy Developed Specifically for von Willebrand Disease

    Olanzapine

    FDA Approves Lilly's Zyprexa Relprevv (olanzapine) for Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults

    Rasagiline

    FDA Approves Newly Revised Prescribing Information for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) Reducing Medication and Food Restrictions

    Tiotropium

    FDA Approves Spiriva (tiotropium bromide) HandiHaler for the Reduction of COPD Exacerbations

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

