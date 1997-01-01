medindia
FDA Approved Drugs in 2008

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Comprehensive list of FDA approved drugs by year. Drug information includes the drug name and indication of use.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

    Tadalafil

    FDA Approves Cialis (tadalafil) for Once Daily Use for the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

    Natalizumab

    FDA Approves Tysabri (natalizumab) to Treat Moderate-to-Severe Crohn's Disease

    Ciclesonide

    Alvesco (ciclesonide) Gains FDA Approval for the U.S. Market

    Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension)

    Taro Receives FDA Approval of New Drug Application for Flo-Pred (Prednisolone Acetate Oral Suspension)

    Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin

    FDA Approves ZymoGenetics' Recothrom (Thrombin, topical (Recombinant))

    Adalimumab

    Abbott's Humira (adalimumab) Receives FDA Approval For Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

    Etravirine

    FDA Approves Intelence (etravirine) for HIV Combination Therapy

    Aliskiren And Hydrochlorothiazide

    Tekturna HCT (aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide) , a Single-Tablet Combination of Tekturna and a Diuretic, Receives US Approval for Treatment of High Blood Pressure

    Micafungin

    FDA Approves Additional Indication for Astellas' Mycamine (micafungin sodium)

    Somatropin

    Cangene's Recombinant Human Growth Hormone Accretropin (somatropin (rDNA origin)) Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration


February

    Mometasone

    FDA Approves Asmanex Twisthaler (Mometasone Furoate Inhalation Powder) for the Once Daily Maintenance Treatment of Asthma in Children Ages 4-11

    Niacin Er And Simvastatin

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Simcor (Niaspan / simvastatin), a Novel Combination Medicine for Comprehensive Cholesterol Management

    Levocetirizine

    FDA Approves Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) Oral Solution for the Relief of Seasonal and Year Round Allergies and Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria

    Antihemophiliac factor

    FDA Licenses Xyntha (antihemophilic factor (recombinant), plasma/albumin free ) a New Hemophilia Treatment

    Adalimumab

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Humira (Adalimumab) for Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

    Bevacizumab

    FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of Avastin (bevacizumab) in Combination With Paclitaxel Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Advanced HER2-Negative Breast Cancer

    Esomeprazole

    FDA Approves Nexium (esomeprazole) for Use in Children Ages 1-11 Years

    Rilonacept

    FDA Approves Arcalyst (rilonacept) - New Orphan Drug for Treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS)

    Aripiprazole

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Abilify (aripiprazole) for the Acute Treatment of Manic and Mixed Episodes Associated With Bipolar I Disorder in Pediatric Patients (10 to 17 Years of Age)

    Desvenlafaxine

    FDA Approves Pristiq (desvenlafaxine) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

    Palonosetron

    FDA Approves Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) Injection for Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting


March

    Levoleucovorin

    FDA Approves New Drug Application for Fusilev (levoleucovorin), Spectrum's First Proprietary Oncology Drug

    Fibrin Sealant (Human)

    FDA Approves Artiss (fibrin sealant (human)) Medical Adhesive to Treat Burn Patients


April

    Rotavirus Vaccine

    FDA Approves Rotarix (rotavirus vaccine, live attenuated) Vaccine to Prevent Gastroenteritis Caused by Rotavirus

    Regadenoson

    CV Therapeutics and Astellas Announce FDA Approval for Lexiscan (regadenoson) Injection

    Olopatadine Hydrochloride

    Alcon's Patanase (olopatadine hydrochloride) Nasal Spray Approved by FDA for Treatment of Nasal Allergy Symptoms

    Sumatriptan Succinate And Naproxen Sodium

    Treximet (sumatriptan and naproxen sodium) Tablets Approved by FDA for Acute Treatment of Migraine

    Certolizumab

    Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) Approved in the US for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

    Lisdexamfetamine

    FDA Approves Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), the First and Only Once-Daily Prodrug Stimulant to Treat ADHD in Adults

    Bupropion

    Biovail Receives FDA Approval for Aplenzin (bupropion hydrobromide)

    Methylnaltrexone Bromide

    Progenics and Wyeth Announce FDA Has Approved Relistor (methylnaltrexone bromide)


May

    Atomoxetine

    FDA Approves Strattera (atomoxetine) for Maintenance of ADHD in Children and Adolescents

    Aripiprazole

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Abilify (aripiprazole) for Add-On Treatment to Lithium or Valproate in the Acute Treatment of Adults With Manic and Mixed Episodes of Bipolar I Disorder With or Without Psychotic Features

    Phentolamine Mesylate

    Novalar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for OraVerse (phentolamine mesylate)

    Calcipotriene And Betamethasone Dipropionate

    FDA Approves Taclonex (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) Scalp - Once Daily Therapy for Treatment of Moderate to Severe Scalp Psoriasis

    Quetiapine

    FDA Approves AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine) for Maintenance Treatment in Bipolar Disorder

    Alvimopan Capsules

    Adolor and GlaxoSmithKline Announce FDA Approval of Entereg (alvimopan) for the Management of Postoperative Ileus (POI)


June

    Rabeprazole

    FDA Approves Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium) 20 mg for Short-Term Treatment of GERD in Adolescents

    Zoledronic Acid

    FDA broadens US indication for once-yearly Reclast (zoledronic acid) as only osteoporosis treatment approved for prevention of fractures after a hip fracture

    Ropinirole

    U.S. FDA Approves Requip (ropinirole) XL, the First and Only Oral Once-Daily Non-Ergot Dopamine Agonist for Parkinson's Disease

    Duloxetine

    FDA Approves Cymbalta (duloxetine) for the Management of Fibromyalgia

    Triamcinolone

    Allergan Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for Trivaris (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) 80 mg/mL

    Dutasteride

    FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline's Avodart (dutasteride) in Combination with Tamsulosin for the Treatment of Symptomatic Enlarged Prostate

    Bortezomib

    FDA Approves Velcade (Bortezomib) for Injection for Patients with Previously Untreated Multiple Myeloma

    Repaglinide And Metformin

    FDA Approves PrandiMet (Replaglinide and Metformin a Fixed-Dose Combination) Tablet for Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

    Difluprednate Opthalmic Emulsion

    Sirion Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of Durezol (difluprednate) for Treatment of Postoperative Ocular Inflammation and Pain

    Tipranavir

    New Aptivus (tipranavir) Oral Solution Approved for Treatment-Experienced Pediatric and Adolescent HIV Patients

    DTP Adsorbed

    FDA Approves Kinrix (Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine) - New Combination Vaccine for Children

    Methylphenidate

    FDA Approves Concerta (methylphenidate HCl) Extended-release Tablets for Treatment of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) in Adults

    Methyl Aminolevulinate Hydrochloride

    Photocure Receives FDA Approval for Metvixia/Aktilite Photodynamic Therapy

    Dermal Filler

    FDA Approves Evolence (dermal filler) , a New Generation Collagen-Based Facial Filler


July

    Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

    FDA Approves Eovist (gadoxetate disodium) to Detect and Characterize Focal Liver Lesions

    Hypromellose, Dextrose and Glutathione

    FDA Approves Navstel (balanced salt ophthalmic solution with hypromellose, dextrose and glutathione) Intraocular Irrigating Solution

    Valproic Acid

    Noven Announces Final FDA Approval of Stavzor (valproic acid) for the Treatment of Bipolar Disorder, Seizures and Migraine Headaches

    Nicardipine

    FDA Approves Cardene (nicardipine) a New Cardene Formulation

    Amlodipine and Valsartan

    FDA Exforge (amlodipine and valsartan) Approved for High Blood Pressure as First-Line Treatment


August

    Clevidipine

    The Medicines Company’s Cleviprex (clevidipine butyrate) Receives FDA Approval

    Tenofovir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for Chronic Hepatitis B in Adults

    Tetrabenazine

    Xenazine (Tetrabenazine) Approved by FDA for Patients with Chorea Associated with Huntington's Disease

    Azacitidine

    Vidaza (azacitidine) Receives Expanded FDA Approval to Include Overall Survival in Higher-Risk MDS

    Romiplostim

    FDA Approves Nplate (romiplostim) for Long-Term Treatment of Adult Chronic ITP

    Palonosetron

    FDA Approves Aloxi (palonosetron HCl) Capsules for Prevention of Acute Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting

    Insulin Aspart

    FDA Approves Novolog Mix (insulin aspart and insulin aspart protamine)


September

    Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent

    FDA Approves Expanded Uses for Gardasil (human papillomavirus quadrivalent (types 6, 11, 16, and 18) vaccine, recombinant to Include Preventing Certain Vulvar and Vaginal Cancers

    Granisetron

    FDA Approves Sancuso (granisetron), the First and Only Patch for Preventing Nausea and Vomiting in Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy

    Levetiracetam

    Keppra (levetiracetam) XR Approved in the U.S.

    Immune Globulin Intravenous

    FDA Grants Approval to Talecris Biotherapeutics for Gamunex (immune globulin intravenous (human)) as a Treatment for Neurological Disorder CIDP in the United States

    Iobenguane I 123 Injection

    FDA Approves GE Healthcare's AdreView (Iobenguane I 123 Injection) Diagnostic Agent for Detecting Neuroendocrine Tumors in Children, Adults

    Albuterol (Salbutamol)

    Teva's ProAir HFA (albuterol sulfate), the Market Leading Albuterol Inhaler, Receives New Pediatric Indication

    Pemetrexed

    FDA Grants Lilly's Alimta (Pemetrexed for Injection) Third U.S. Approval

    Atazanavir

    FDA Approved the use of Reyataz (atazanavir sulfate) Boosted with Ritonavir, in Combination Therapy, for Previously Untreated HIV-1 Infected Adult Patients


October

    Lidocaine

    Akorn, Inc. Announces the FDA Approval of Akten Ophthalmic Gel 3.5%

    Silodosin

    Watson Receives US FDA Approval for Rapaflo (silodosin) for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

    Risperidone

    FDA Approves New Injection Site for Risperdal Consta for Schizophrenia Treatment

    Quetiapine

    FDA Approves AstraZeneca’s Seroquel XR for the Treatment of Bipolar Depression and Bipolar Mania in the US

    C- 1 esterase inhibitor

    Cinryze Receives FDA Approval for Prophylaxis Against Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

    Azelastine

    FDA Approves Astepro

    Benzoyl Peroxide And Clindamycin Phosphate

    FDA Approves Acanya

    Darunavir

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Prezista Once-Daily as Part of Combination Therapy for Treatment-Naive Adults with HIV-1

    Conivaptan

    FDA Approves Astellas' Vaprisol (Conivaptan Hydrochloride Injection) Premixed in 5% Dextrose for the Treatment of Hyponatremia

    Ethinyl Estradiol And Levonorgestrel

    FDA Approves Duramed's LoSeasonique Oral Contraceptive

    Insulin Glulisine

    FDA Approves Rapid-Acting Insulin Apidra for Treatment of Children with Diabetes

    Lacosamide

    UCB's Vimpat Approved By U.S. FDA As Adjunctive Therapy for Partial Onset Seizures in Adults

    Fesoterodine Fumarate

    Pfizer's Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) Receives FDA Approval for the Treatment of Overactive Bladder

    Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

    Apriso Granted FDA Marketing Approval for Maintenance of Remission of Ulcerative Colitis

    Bendamustine hydrochloride

    Cephalon Receives FDA Approval for Treanda (bendamustine hydrochloride) to Treat Patients with Relapsed Indolent Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma


November

    Eltrombopag

    FDA Approves Promacta (eltrombopag), the First Oral Medication to Increase Platelet Production for People With Serious Blood Disorder

    Rosuvastatin

    Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) Approved for Primary Dysbetalipoproteinemia

    Ranolazine

    FDA Approves Ranexa (ranolazine) for First Line Anti Anginal Use

    Nicardipine

    EKR Therapeutics Broadens Its Ready-to-Use Cardene (nicardipine) Product Offerings with FDA Approval of Double Concentration Premixed I.V. Bags

    Conjugated Estrogens

    FDA Approves Low-dose Regimen of Premarin Vaginal Cream (conjugated estrogens) to Treat Moderate to Severe Postmenopausal Dyspareunia - Painful Sexual Intercourse

    Rufinamide

    FDA Approves Banzel (rufinamide) as Adjunctive Treatment for Severe Epilepsy Disorder

    Tapentadol

    FDA Approves Tapentadol Immediate-Release Tablets for Relief of Moderate to Severe Acute Pain

    Synthetic Conjugated Estrogens-A

    FDA Approves Duramed's Synthetic Conjugated Estrogens-A Vaginal Cream


December

    Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis (Tdap)

    FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline Tetanus, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough Vaccine, Boostrix (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis vaccine (Tdap)), for Adults

    Fospropofol

    FDA Approves Lusedra (fospropofol disodium) Injection for Monitored Anesthesia Care (MAC) Sedation

    Fenofibric Acid

    Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Trilipix (fenofibric acid), First and Only Fibrate Indicated for Use in Combination With a Statin for Cholesterol Management

    Plerixafor Injection

    FDA Approves Genzyme's Mozobil (plerixafor)

    Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed

    Emergent BioSolutions Receives FDA Approval for BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) Supplemental Biologics License Application

    Fludarabine

    Antisoma Receives FDA Approval for Oforta (fludarabine phosphate) oral, Plans Commercialization Deal to Bring Drug to US Patients

    Acetylcysteine

    Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports FDA Approval for Updated Labeling of Acetadote (acetylcysteine)

    Imatinib

    FDA Approves Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) to Prevent Recurrence of Rare Gastrointestinal Cancer

    Zolpidem

    NovaDel Pharma Receives FDA Approval of Zolpimist (zolpidem tartrate)

    Gadofosveset Trisodium Injection

    EPIX Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Vasovist (gadofosveset trisodium)

    Degarelix

    FDA Approves Ferring Pharmaceutical's Firmagon (degarelix) for Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

    Bimatoprost

    Allergan Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of Latisse (bimatoprost)- First and Only Treatment Approved by the FDA for Hypotrichosis of Eyelashes

    Tramadol

    Labopharm Announces FDA Approval of Once-Daily Ryzolt (tramadol) for Moderate to Moderately Severe Chronic Pain

    Amiodarone

    Prism Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of Nexterone (amiodarone HCl) for Life-Threatening Ventricular Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia

    Adapalene And Benzoyl Peroxide

    Galderma Announces Availability Of Epiduo (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) The First And Only Combination Treatment With A Retinoid And Benzoyl Peroxide To Treat Acne

