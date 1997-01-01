Verapamil and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Verapamil Interactions with Food and HerbsCalcium Rich Products: Calcium-rich food products may lower the effectiveness of the drug. If you are taking verapamil to treat low pressure, you should not take calcium-rich food products.
Vitamin D Rich Foods: Vitamin D-rich food products may interfere with the effect of medications like verapamil. It's better to avoid them while taking verapamil.
Fluids and Fibrous Foods: Verapamil normally causes constipation as a side effect. Eating fiber containing and fluid foods will reduce this side effect of verapamil.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy root is not recommended with most of the heart medications due to the presence of cardiac glycosides in the root.
Grapefruit: Eating grapefruit can increase the blood level of the verapamil.