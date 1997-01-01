Vasopressin and its Interactions with Alcohol and Caffeine

Vasopressin interaction with Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Vasopressin
Vasopressin is a hormone, prescribed for diabetes insipidus, and control of variceal bleeding.
Trade Names
Vasopressin Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol may affect the effectiveness of vasopressin.
Vasopressin Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine decreases the effect of vasopressin.
How to Take the Medication - Vasopressin
Vasopressin is injected into the muscle or under the skin for every 3-4 hours interval. This time interval may differ based on how your body responds to the drug. The initial treatment may result in side effects like nausea and vomiting. But drinking 1-2 glasses of water may help prevent the side effects of the drug.