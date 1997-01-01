Valsartan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Valsartan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Valsartan
Valsartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for hypertension, congestive heart failure and myocardial infarction (heart attack).
Herbs: Avoid using licorice, ginseng and ephedra along with valsartan as they can increase the blood pressure and reduce the blood-pressure lowering effect of the drug. So it is better to avoid such herbs while taking valsartan.
Alcohol interacts with valsartan and may result in dizziness, drowsiness or faintness. Drinking alcohol with valsartan will further lower the blood pressure.
Valsartan is available in the form of a tablet or a capsule to be taken on an empty stomach or with food. For adults, 40mg twice a day is recommended dose. The dose should not exceed 320mg in a day. Follow the directions exactly as given in the leaflet. Try to take the medicine at the same time every day. It may take up to 4 weeks to achieve the desired result. Continue your medicine until your doctor asks you to stop.