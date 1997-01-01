Torsemide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Torsemide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Torsemide
Torsemide is a pyridine-sulfonylurea type loop diuretic, prescribed for hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, chronic renal failure and hepatic cirrhosis.
Trade Names
Torsemide Interactions with Food and Herbs
Diuretic Herbs: Dandelion, Uva ursi, Juniper, Buchu, Cleavers, Horsetail, and Gravel root are the diuretic herbs that interact with torsemide. When taken together, additional diuresis will occur.
Licorice: Licorice should not be used with loop diuretics like torsemide as it can worsen the side effects of the drug.
Tobacco:Torsemide interacts with tobacco. The combined use of tobacco with torsemide may worsen the side effects of the drug.
Torsemide Interactions with Alcohol
Torsemide interacts with alcohol and leads to some potentially dangerous side effects like dizziness, drowsiness and lightheadedness or faintness when you get up too quickly from a lying position (postural hypotension).
How to Take the Medication - Torsemide
Torsemide can be used to treat edema and hypertension. It comes as a tablet to take by mouth. It is usually prescribed to be taken once a day. Strictly follow the instructions given on the prescription label. Consult your doctor immediately if you have any doubt on the instructions. Don't stop the use of medicines suddenly even if you feel good without consulting your doctor.