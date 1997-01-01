Ticlopidine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ticlopidine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ticlopidine
Ticlopidine is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing the risk of thrombotic stroke.
Trade Names
Ticlopidine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginkgo Biloba: When you take ticlopidine, you should not take ginkgo biloba as the combination increases the risk of bleeding.
St. John's Wort: Ticlopidine interacts with St. John's wort. Therefore, the combination should be avoided.
Ticlopidine Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol with ticlopidine may increase the risk of stomach or intestinal bleeding.
How to Take the Medication - Ticlopidine
Ticlopidine is available in the form of a tablet to be taken twice a day. Read the complete prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as directed before starting the medicine.Don't skip or double the dose. You should not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor.