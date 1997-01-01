Thiopental and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Thiopental interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Thiopental
Thiopental is a barbiturate general anesthetic, prescribed for induction of anesthesia. It depresses the central nervous system, causing mild sleep.
Trade Names
Thiopental Interactions with Food and Herbs
St.John's Wort: St. John's wort may cause the effects of thiopental to last for longer than usual. Hence, it should be avoided if the patient is going in for a surgery requiring general anesthesia or before any other use of thiopental.
Thiopental Interactions with Alcohol
The combination of thiopental and alcohol causes increased sedation. So, it's better to avoid alcohol when you likely to be administered thiopental.
How to Take the Medication - Thiopental
It generally comes as 500mg/20ml solution which is injected intravenously during general anesthesia. Thiopental has an ability to cause respiratory and cardiac depression.