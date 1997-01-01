Sotalol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Sotalol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Sotalol
Sotalol is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats.
Trade Names
Sotalol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Potassium rich-foods when taken with beta blockers can increase the potassium level in the blood.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Sotalol Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with sotalol may cause drowsiness and dizziness.
Sotalol Interactions with Caffeine
Avoid drinking tea or coffee with sotalol as caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Sotalol
Sotalol comes in the form of a tablet to be taken twice a day on an empty stomach 1 hour before or 2 hours after meal. Follow the given instructions and recommended dose. Don't stop the medicine without consulting your doctor even if you feel well.