Simvastatin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Simvastatin
Simvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet. It reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases, and blood vessels blockage.
Simvastatin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the concentration of simvastatin in the blood stream leading to possible side effects.
Simvastatin Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of simvastatin can lead to the side effects like an increase of liver enzymes and liver damage. If you take alcohol while taking this medicine, it may further increase the risk of the side effect on the liver.
How to Take the Medication - Simvastatin
Simvastatin is available in the form of a tablet which can be taken once a day with food or on an empty stomach.Try to take it at around the same time every day. Read and follow the instructions carefully as given on the prescription label. Stick to the dose and donâ€™t stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor even if you feel well.