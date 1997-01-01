Sertraline and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Sertraline interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Sertraline
Sertraline is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, and social anxiety disorder. It increases the amounts of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintai
Sertraline Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the level in sertraline in the blood stream by inhibiting its metabolism.
St.John's Wort: Inform your doctor before taking St. John's Wort while taking sertraline.
Green Tea: Another herbal product to be avoided with sertraline is green tea. The combination may increase the risk of bleeding.
Cannabis sativa:You should not use cannabis while you are on sertraline since the combination may cause symptoms like confusion, panic, nervousness and anxiety.
Tyramine-Rich Food Products:Interaction between sertraline and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in a sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.
Sertraline Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may cause symptoms of depression and anxiety in patients taking sertraline.
Sertraline Interactions with Caffeine
Avoid cola drinks, chocolate and caffeine containing food items with sertraline since the combination can result in a condition called serotonin syndrome with symptoms of high fever, agitation, vomiting, nausea, rapid heartbeat, trembling, sweating and weird movements on the muscles.
How to Take the Medication - Sertraline
Sertraline is available as a tablet and a concentrated liquid and can be taken with food or on an empty stomach. Before using the liquid, it should be diluted with water, lemon/lime soda, ginger ale (carbonated soft drink) or lemonade. You should take only the recommended dose. If you are sensitive to latex, be careful while handling the dropper to dispense the liquid concentrate.