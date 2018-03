Risperidone and its Interactions with Alcohol and Caffeine

Font : A- A+



Risperidone interaction with Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Risperidone Risperidone Interactions with Alcohol Risperidone usually creates drowsiness. Intake of risperidone with alcohol results more drowsiness than risperidone alone. The combination may make driving a car or operating machinery risky.





Risperidone Interactions with Caffeine Don't mix risperidone with tea and cola as it can interact with these drinks.





How to Take the Medication - Risperidone Risperidone is available in the forms of a tablet, a solution and an orally disintegrating tablet. You can take it with food or on an empty stomach usually 2-3 times per day. A dropper is used to measure the oral solution which you can take with water, orange juice, coffee or low-fat milk. You should not stop the medicine without talking to your doctor even if you feel well.