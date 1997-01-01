Ranolazine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ranolazine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ranolazine
Ranolazine is an anti-anginal compound, prescribed for chest pain either alone or combined with other medication.
Trade Names
Ranolazine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit: Avoid grapefruit and its juice when you are on ranolazine. This combination may increase the side effects of the drug.
Ranolazine Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with ranolazine will make you feel dizzy and sleepy. It is better to avoid alcohol when you are on this drug especially when you have to be alert.
How to Take the Medication - Ranolazine
Ranolazine is available as an extended release tablet. You will be usually advised to take it twice a day with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the exact directions from your doctor. Swallow the ranolazine tablet as a whole instead of crushing, chewing or breaking it.