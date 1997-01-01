Quinapril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Quinapril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Quinapril
Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.
Trade Names
Quinapril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Quinapril increases the level of potassium in the blood which can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges and green leafy vegetables when you are on quinapril.
Quinapril Interactions with Alcohol
When you take quinapril, you may feel dizziness, lightheadedness and tiredness, which may worsen if you take alcohol.
How to Take the Medication - Quinapril
Quinapril comes in the tablet form that can be taken for 1-2 times in a day. Take the medicine around the same time every day for better results. Do not skip or exceed the dose. Even if you miss the dose, take as soon as you remember.