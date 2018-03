Quetiapine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Quetiapine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Quetiapine Quetiapine Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit: Quetiapine interacts with grapefruit. Grapefruit blocks the metabolizing enzyme of the drug, thereby possibly increasing its blood levels.

St.John's Wort: The combined use of quetiapine with St. John's wort may lead to lowering of quetiapine blood level which decreases the effectiveness of the drug.





Quetiapine Interactions with Alcohol Don't consume alcohol while taking quetiapine as it will alter the effectiveness of the drug and may worsen the side effects such as dizziness and drowsiness.





How to Take the Medication - Quetiapine You can take quetiapine directly by mouth with food or on an empty stomach. Strictly follow the dose and the instructions given on the leaflet. Consult your doctor before changing the dose, and don't stop the use of the medicine suddenly even if you feel good.