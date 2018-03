Prochlorperazine and its Interactions with Alcohol

Prochlorperazine interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Prochlorperazine Prochlorperazine Interactions with Alcohol Alcohol when taken with prochlorperazine may worsen the side effects of prochlorperazine such as dizziness, drowsiness and lightheadedness. So, you should avoid alcohol while taking prochlorperazine.





How to Take the Medication - Prochlorperazine Generally prochlorperazine is available in the form of a tablet to take by mouth and a suppository to place in the rectum. Adults can take it 3-4 times while children can take 2-3 times in a day. Strictly follow the instructions given by your doctor and read the patient's information leaflet carefully. Clarify your doubts with your physician. Even if you feel better, do not stop taking the medicine without talking to your doctor.