Procainamide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Procainamide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Procainamide
Procainamide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.
Trade Names
Procainamide Interactions with Food and Herbs
Tobacco: Using tobacco may interfere with the action of procainamide and as a result of this, may alter the effectiveness of the drug.
Procainamide Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol combined with procainamide can cause severe dizziness. It's better to avoid alcohol when you are on procainamide.
How to Take the Medication - Procainamide
Procainamide comes in a capsule and tablet form, or as an injection. You may take the immediate-acting oral formulation every 3-4 hours and the long-acting formulation every 6-12 hours. After taking long-acting procainamide, you may see a waxy core in your stool which is quite normal. Follow the instructions exactly as guided. Don't exceed the dose and do not stop the medicine without talking to your doctor.