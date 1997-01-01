Pindolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Pindolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Pindolol
Pindolol is a beta blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
Trade Names
Pindolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: When you take potassium-rich foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, nuts along with beta blockers like pindolol, the level of potassium in the blood can increase.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Pindolol Interactions with Alcohol
If you take pindolol, you have to avoid drinking alcohol. The combination of alcohol with pindolol will lead to sleepiness, dizziness or fainting.
Pindolol Interactions with Caffeine
While taking pindolol, you should avoid eating or drinking caffeine-containing foods and beverages as caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Pindolol
Pindolol is available in the form of a tablet to be taken twice a day. Remember to take medicine around the same time every day and stick to the recommended dose. Don't stop the medicine without consulting your doctor. If you stop suddenly, it will create some unwanted side effects like chest pain and irregular heartbeat. Follow the instructions carefully as directed.