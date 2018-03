Pimozide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Pimozide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Pimozide Pimozide Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit and Juice: Avoid grapefruit and grapefruit juice with pimozide as they interact with pimozide and may affect the amount of drug absorbed from the digestive tract.





Pimozide Interactions with Alcohol When alcohol interacts with pimozide, it can worsen the side effects of the drug.





How to Take the Medication - Pimozide Pimozide is available in the form of a tablet to take by mouth. Take the medicine preferably at bedtime. The initial dose may be low and will be increased gradually. Once your condition is stable, your doctor may reduce the dose. Do not stop taking the medicine without consulting your doctor even if you feel well.