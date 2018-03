Olanzapine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Font : A- A+



Olanzapine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Olanzapine Olanzapine Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit and Juice: Grapefruit and grapefruit juice interact with olanzapine and can lead to potentially dangerous side effects.

Tobacco products: Cigarettes may interact with olanzapine and alter the effectiveness of the drug.





Olanzapine Interactions with Alcohol Olanzapine alone can cause drowsiness.Intake of olanzapine along with alcohol will make you feel more sleepy and affect your ability to think.





How to Take the Medication - Olanzapine You can take olanzapine once daily with food or on an empty stomach. Keep the drug away from light and moisture.