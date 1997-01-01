Nicotinic acid and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Nicotinic acid interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Nicotinic acid
Niacin is an antihyperlipidemic agent, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.
Trade Names
More...
Nicotinic acid Interactions with Food and Herbs
Hot Drinks: Nicotinic acid alone can sometimes cause itching and flushing of the skin. If you drink hot drinks with nicotinic acid, it will increase these side effects of nicotinic acid.
Ginkgo biloba, Garlic and Saw palmetto: A combination of nicotinic acid with ginkgo biloba, garlic and saw palmetto can increase the risk of bleeding.
Nicotinic acid Interactions with Alcohol
Nicotinic acid alone has the ability to cause skin itching and flushing. When you take alcohol along with nicotinic acid, it worsens the side effects like flushing and itching and may sometimes also result in liver damage.
How to Take the Medication - Nicotinic acid
Nicotinic acid is a medication used to reduce cholesterol in a dose of 14-18mg per day up to a maximum of 35mg per day. Read the information leaflet carefully before taking nicotinic acid. Don't stop the medication suddenly.