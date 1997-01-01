Nadolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Nadolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Nadolol
Nadolol is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
Nadolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Green Tea: Green tea with nadolol will reduce the absorption of the drug in the blood stream and reduce the effect of the drug.
Potassium Rich Foods: Potassium-rich foods when taken along with beta blockers like nadolol may result in high blood potassium levels.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Nadolol Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol while taking nadolol may lower the blood pressure resulting in dizziness and cause drowsiness.
Nadolol Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine-containing food items and beverages should be avoided while taking beta blockers like nadalol as caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Nadolol
Nadolol comes as a tablet that can be taken once a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Try to take the medicine at the same time every day. Don't skip a dose. Even if you miss, try to take it as soon as you remember. Don't take double the dose at a time to compensate the missed dose. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor.