Moxonidine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Moxonidine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Moxonidine Moxonidine Interactions with Food and Herbs Garlic: Garlic interacts with moxonidine and can further lower the blood pressure.

Ginger and Goldenseal:The interaction of ginger or goldenseal with moxonidine may alter the effectiveness of moxonidine and produce changes in blood pressure.





Moxonidine Interactions with Alcohol Moxonidine alone can cause a tendency to sleep or may result in dizziness. When you take alcohol and moxonidine together, these side effects of the drug may be increased. You should avoid alcohol when you are on this medicine particularly when you have to be alert.



How to Take the Medication - Moxonidine Moxonidine comes in the form of a tablet to be taken either with food or on an empty stomach. The generally recommended adult dose is 200 microgram per day which may be increased to up to 600 microgram. Don't chew or crush the tablet. Swallow it as a whole with a glass of water. Stick to the recommended dose and follow the given instructions exactly as directed.