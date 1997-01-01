Mexiletine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Mexiletine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Mexiletine
Mexiletine is used to treat irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and maintain a normal heart rate. It is an antiarrhythmic. It blocks certain electrical signals in the heart to stabilize the heart rhythm.
Mexiletine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Citrus Fruits, Cranberries, Vegetables, Dairy products, Meat: Do not take mexiletine with large amounts of citrus fruits, cranberries, vegetables, meat or dairy products as they may interact with the drug.
Tobacco: Tobacco usage like cigarette smoking has the ability of reducing the effectiveness of the drug.
Mexiletine Interactions with Alcohol
Mexiletine alone can cause dizziness and lightheadedness. When you take it with alcohol, the combination will make you feel more dizzy or lightheaded.
Mexiletine Interactions with Caffeine
Usually caffeine-rich products like tea and coffee are not advised by doctors while taking mexiletine as the drug could affect the elimination of caffeine from the body.
How to Take the Medication - Mexiletine
Mexiletine is available in the form of a capsule. You may take this 3 times in a day every 8 hourly. You should take this medicine with food or else it can cause a stomach upset. Do not stop the medicine without talking to the doctor as your condition could worsen.