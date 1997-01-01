Metoprolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Metoprolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Metoprolol
Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chest pain, migraine and hyperthyroidism.
Metoprolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Metoprolol is a beta blocker which increases the potassium level in the blood. Potassium-rich foods like meat, milk, bananas and sweet potatoes when taken with beta blockers can result in high blood potassium levels.
Pleurisy Root: Cardiac glycosides present in the pleurisy root may interfere with the effect of metoprolol.
Other Herbs: Kava-Kava, valerian, ginseng, goldenseal, licorice, saw palmetto, hawthorn, ma huang and yohimbe may interact with metoprolol. If you take metoprolol, you should avoid taking these herbs.
Metoprolol Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol while taking metoprolol is dangerous to the health. This combination can lead to increased drowsiness, dizziness or fainting, lightheadedness and blurred vision. It may increase the risk of accidental injury.
Metoprolol Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of certain drugs like metoprolol. It is therefore better to avoid the intake of caffeine-containing foods and beverages while taking metoprolol.
How to Take the Medication - Metoprolol
Metoprolol is available in the form of a tablet and an extended-release tablet. You can take the tablet 2-3 times in a day and the extended-release tablet once in a day with or immediately after a meal. Remember to take the medicine around the same time every day and stick to the recommended dose. Don't stop the medicine suddenly without consulting your doctor. If you stop suddenly, it can cause some unwanted side effects like chest pain and irregular heartbeat. Metoprolol is also available as an intravenous injection.