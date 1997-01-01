Methyldopa and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Methyldopa interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Methyldopa
Methyldopa is an alpha-2 receptor agonist, prescribed for hypertension.
Methyldopa Interactions with Food and Herbs
Sodium Rich Foods: Intake of sodium-containing foods when you are on methyldopa will reduce the blood-pressure lowering effect of methyl dopa. It is better to avoid salted foods while taking this medicine.
Methyldopa Interactions with Alcohol
Interaction of alcohol with methyldopa causes drowsiness, dizziness and reduced-decision making ability.
How to Take the Medication - Methyldopa
Methyldopa comes in the form of a tablet and a liquid. It is usually taken 2-4 times in a day. Take the medicine regularly and at the same time every day. Shake well before using the liquid medicine. If you are not sure about the dose, consult with your doctor before taking the medicine. Follow the instructions exactly as directed.