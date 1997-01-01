Methohexital and its Interactions with Alcohol

Methohexital interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Methohexital
Methohexital is a barbiturate anesthetic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia before surgery.
Methohexital Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with methohexital may increase the side effects of the drug like drowsiness, dizziness and difficulty in concentrating.
How to Take the Medication - Methohexital
Methohexital is an injection which has to be administered into the vein. If you have any problems like allergy or history of heart problem or kidney failure, you must inform this to your physician before being administered methohexital.