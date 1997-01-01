Mefenamic acid and its Interactions with Alcohol

Mefenamic acid interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Mefenamic acid
Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions.
Trade Names
Mefenamic acid Interactions with Alcohol
Mefenamic acid interacts with alcohol and increases the risk of stomach bleeding.
How to Take the Medication - Mefenamic acid
Mefenamic acid comes in the form of a capsule. It is usually taken every 6 hours for up to one week. Follow the instructions exactly as directed. Don't exceed or skip a dose.