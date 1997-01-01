Losartan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Losartan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Losartan
Losartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure. It is also used for prevention of stroke, and diabetic nephropathy.
Trade Names
More...
Losartan Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Interaction of grapefruit juice with losartan decreases the effectiveness of the drug.
Losartan Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol when you are on losartan will increase the side effects of the drug resulting in drowsiness, dizziness or faintness.
How to Take the Medication - Losartan
Losartan is available in the form of tablet to be taken once or twice a day. You may take losartan either with food or on an empty stomach. For adults 50 mg per day is a recommended dose. Don't exceed the recommended level. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor. Do not stop the medicine without consulting the doctor as it might result in some unwanted side effects.