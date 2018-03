Levosulpiride and its Interactions with Alcohol

Levosulpiride interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Levosulpiride Levosulpiride Interactions with Alcohol The interaction of alcohol with levosulpiride causes an increase in impaired coordination and reactivity. This may result in an increased risk of accidents at the workplace, especially in people using dangerous machinery.





How to Take the Medication - Levosulpiride Levosulpiride comes in the form of a tablet (containing lactose), as a capsule in combination with other drugs or an oral solution to take directly by mouth. As the tablet contains lactose, if you have an intolerance to lactose or other sugars, talk to your doctor before taking the medication..