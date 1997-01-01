Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir and its Interactions with Food and Herbs

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir interaction with Food and Herbs. - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir
The ledipasvir and sofosbuvir combination is used in the treatment of chronic Hepatitis C infection (A viral infection which causes severe damage to the liver) with genotype 1,4, 5 and 6. Sofosbuvir and ledipasvir are antiviral medications that belong to nucleotide polymerase inhibitors and HCV NS5A
Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir Interactions with Food and Herbs
St. John's Wort : Ledipasvir and sofosbuvir drug combination should be avoided with St. John's Wort as it can decrease the concentration of the two drugs.
How to Take the Medication - Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir
The ledipasvir and sofosbuvir drug combination comes in the form of a tablet that can be taken once a day orally by mouth. It can be taken either with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the prescribed dose and instructions exactly as directed.