Ketamine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ketamine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ketamine
Ketamine is a hydrochloride salt, used as an anesthetic.
Trade Names
More...
Ketamine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice:Grapefruit juice interacts with ketamine and increases the plasma drug concentration.
St.John's Wort: St. John's Wort increases the breakdown of ketamine by the body resulting in reduced effectiveness of the drug.
Ketamine Interactions with Alcohol
Taking ketamine with alcohol can cause dangerous side effects like nausea, vertigo and vomiting.
How to Take the Medication - Ketamine
Ketamine is used as an injection for anesthesia. It has also been abused by some people.