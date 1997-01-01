Ivabradine and its Interactions with Food and Herbs

Ivabradine interaction with Food and Herbs. - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ivabradine
Ivabradine is a cardiotonic agent, prescribed for angina pectoris.
Trade Names
Ivabradine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit: Avoid grapefruit and its juice when you are on ivabradine. The combination may increase the blood level of the drug resulting in side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Ivabradine
Ivabradine comes in the form of a tablet. Take the recommended dose orally twice a day with food. Your doctor may increase the dose depending on your health condition and symptoms. Read and follow the instructions s given on the prescription label.