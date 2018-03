Isoxsuprine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Font : A- A+



Isoxsuprine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Isoxsuprine Isoxsuprine Interactions with Food and Herbs Tobacco:Tobacco products may interact with isoxsuprine and should therefore be avoided.





Isoxsuprine Interactions with Alcohol Isoxsuprine can cause drowsiness, dizziness or faintness. Drinking alcohol with isoxsuprine can make you faint or feel even more drowsy or dizzy.





Isoxsuprine Interactions with Caffeine Drinking caffeine containing beverages like coffee, tea and cola with isoxsuprine increases the side effects of the drug and may result in dizziness and light headedness or fainting.



How to Take the Medication - Isoxsuprine Isoxsuprine comes in the form of tablet to take orally. It is usually taken 3-4 times in a day. It can be taken with food or on an empty stomach. Read the prescription label carefully before starting the medication. Stick to the recommended dose and don't stop the medicine suddenly without talking to your doctor.