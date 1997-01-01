Isosorbide Mononitrate and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Isosorbide Mononitrate interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Isosorbide Mononitrate
Isosorbide is a nitrate, prescribed for angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease.
Trade Names
Isosorbide Mononitrate Interactions with Food and Herbs
Vitamin C Rich Foods: Intake of 2g of vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits 3 times in a day may decrease chances of developing tolerance to the nitroglycerin patch.
Isosorbide Mononitrate Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol with isosorbide mononitrate may lower the blood pressure. To avoid this, don't take alcohol when you are on isosorbide mononitrate.
How to Take the Medication - Isosorbide Mononitrate
Isosorbide mononitrate comes in the form of a tablet, an extended release tablet and a capsule. The regular tablet usually can be taken for 2-3 times in a day and the extended release tablet and capsule can be taken for once a day. Don't crush, chew or cut the extended release tablet or capsule but swallow it completely. If you don't feel any relief from your symptoms, inform your doctor.