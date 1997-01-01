Isosorbide Dinitrate and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Isosorbide Dinitrate interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Isosorbide Dinitrate
Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine is a vasodilator combination, prescribed for heart failure.
Isosorbide Dinitrate Interactions with Food and Herbs
High Fat Meals: Taking isosorbide dinitrate with high fat containing foods may increase the absorption of the drug. People who switch from a high fat diet to a low fat diet might need a change in the dosage of isosorbide dinitrate. Talk with your doctor when on isosorbide dinitrate before switching to a low-fat diet.
Isosorbide Dinitrate Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol with isosorbide dinitrate might make you faint or feel lightheaded when you get up from lying position. It is better to avoid alcohol with isosorbide dinitrate.
How to Take the Medication - Isosorbide Dinitrate
Isosorbide dinitrate comes in the form of a tablet, an extended release tablet and capsule. The regular tablet usually can be taken for 2-3 times in a day and the extended release tablet and capsule can be taken once a day. Don't crush, chew or cut the extended release tablet or capsule but swallow them completely. If you don't feel any relief of symptoms even after taking the medication for a long period of time, inform your doctor