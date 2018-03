Gemfibrozil and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Gemfibrozil interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Gemfibrozil Gemfibrozil Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the concentration of gemfibrozil in the blood stream which may result in severe side effects.



Fatty Foods: Fatty foods may decrease the effectiveness of gemfibrozil in lowering cholesterol.





Gemfibrozil Interactions with Alcohol Intake of alcohol with gemfibrozil increases the side effects of the drug such as muscle pain or stiffness or liver problems.



How to Take the Medication - Gemfibrozil Gemfibrozil comes in the form of a tablet and a capsule. You may take gemfibrozil half an hour before meals in a dose of 600mg twice a day. Read the prescription label in detail and follow the instructions exactly as given. Don't skip the dose and do not double the dose to make up for a missed dose. Do not stop the medicine suddenly on your own without consulting your doctor.