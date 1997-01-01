Fluvoxamine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Fluvoxamine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Fluvoxamine
Fluvoxamine is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression. It inhibits the uptake of serotonin (a neurotransmitter) by nerve cells.
Trade Names
More...
Fluvoxamine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: You should not consume grapefruit juice along with fluvoxamine, since it increases the level of fluvoxamine in the blood.
Pomegranate Juice: Pomegranate juice reacts with fluvoxamine in a similar manner as grapefruit juice. So, try to avoid consumption of pomegranate juice with fluvoxamine.
St.John's Wort: If you take St. John's Wort with fluvoxamine, you may experience side effects of mental confusion, muscle twitching, sweating, flushing, and balance problems.
Cannabis sativa: Fluvoxamine should be avoided with cannabis, as the combination can affect your mental health.
Tyramine-Rich Food Products: Interaction between fluvoxamine and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.
Fluvoxamine Interactions with Alcohol
Consumption of alcohol along with fluvoxamine may lead to drowsiness, dizziness, confusion and difficulty in concentrating. It also causes impairment in thinking, judgement and motor coordination.
Fluvoxamine Interactions with Caffeine
Drinking coffee with fluvoxamine may rarely cause symptoms of faster heartbeat, nausea, vomiting, irritability, agitation, ringing in ears, restlessness, nervousness, headache and tremors.
How to Take the Medication - Fluvoxamine
You may take fluvoxamine either before or after meal. Swallow the whole tablet instead of crushing and/or chewing it. Take only the prescribed dose to avoid any unwanted side effects.