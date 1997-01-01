medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Drugs Interaction with Foods

Fluvoxamine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fluvoxamine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.

Drug Name : Fluvoxamine

Fluvoxamine is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression. It inhibits the uptake of serotonin (a neurotransmitter) by nerve cells.

Trade Names
Boxamine (100 mg) | Boxamine (50 mg) | Flumin (100 mg) | Flumin (50 mg) | Fluoxa (100 mg) | Fluoxa (50 mg) | Fluvator (50 mg) | Fluvoxin (100 mg) | Fluvoxin (50 mg) | Fluvoxin CR (100 mg) | Fluvoxin CR (50 mg) | Foxa (100 mg) | Foxa (50 mg) | Frext (100 mg) | Frext (50 mg) | Frext CR (100 mg) | Ocivox (100 mg) | Ocivox (50 mg) | Phoevox (100mg) | Phoevox (100mg) | Phoevox (50mg) | Psyvoxin (100 mg) | Psyvoxin (100mg) | Psyvoxin (50 mg) | Psyvoxin (50mg) | Revilife (100 mg) | Revilife (100mg) | Revilife (50 mg) | Revilife (50mg) | Sorest (100 mg) |
More...

Fluvoxamine Interactions with Food and Herbs

Grapefruit Juice: You should not consume grapefruit juice along with fluvoxamine, since it increases the level of fluvoxamine in the blood.

Pomegranate Juice: Pomegranate juice reacts with fluvoxamine in a similar manner as grapefruit juice. So, try to avoid consumption of pomegranate juice with fluvoxamine.

St.John's Wort: If you take St. John's Wort with fluvoxamine, you may experience side effects of mental confusion, muscle twitching, sweating, flushing, and balance problems.

Cannabis sativa: Fluvoxamine should be avoided with cannabis, as the combination can affect your mental health.

Tyramine-Rich Food Products: Interaction between fluvoxamine and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.


Fluvoxamine Interactions with Alcohol

Consumption of alcohol along with fluvoxamine may lead to drowsiness, dizziness, confusion and difficulty in concentrating. It also causes impairment in thinking, judgement and motor coordination.


Fluvoxamine Interactions with Caffeine

Drinking coffee with fluvoxamine may rarely cause symptoms of faster heartbeat, nausea, vomiting, irritability, agitation, ringing in ears, restlessness, nervousness, headache and tremors.


How to Take the Medication - Fluvoxamine

You may take fluvoxamine either before or after meal. Swallow the whole tablet instead of crushing and/or chewing it. Take only the prescribed dose to avoid any unwanted side effects.




Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drug Price

Voxamin (100 mg) (Micro Labs Ltd. (Synapse)) Revilife (100 mg) (Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) Flumin (50 mg) (Psycogen Captab) Fluoxa (50 mg) (Elite Pharma Pvt. Ltd.) Frext (100 mg) (Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd.) Fluvoxin CR (100 mg) (Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.) Boxamine (100 mg) (Biomax Laboratories) Fluoxa (100 mg) (Elite Pharma Pvt. Ltd.) Voxanet (100 mg) (Magnet Labs Pvt. Ltd.) Boxamine (50 mg) (Biomax Laboratories) View All

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.