Felodipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Felodipine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Felodipine
Felodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. The medication relaxes blood vessels.
Trade Names
Felodipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit increases the blood level of felodipine.
Onion: Quercetin flavonoid in onion may possibly interact with felodipine. It appears to prevent the breakdown the drug into an inactive form and thereby increases the blood level of the drug.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most cardiovascular medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Felodipine Interactions with Alcohol
The interaction of alcohol with felodipine may make you feel dizzy. It is better to avoid alcohol when you are on felodipine especially when you must be alert.
Felodipine Interactions with Caffeine
The antihypertensive effect of felodipine may be affected by black coffee.
How to Take the Medication - Felodipine
Felodipine comes in the form of an extended release tablet. You may take this medicine once a day. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor. Stick to the dose and don't skip the medicine. Even if you forget a dose, take it as soon as possible. Do not double the dose at a time to compensate the missed dose.