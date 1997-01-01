Ezetimibe and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ezetimibe interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ezetimibe
Ezetimibe is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.
Grapefruit Juice: Ezetimibe interacts with grapefruit juice. Grapefruit juice increases the drug levels in the blood stream potentially leading to side effects of the drug.
Ezetimibe interacts with alcohol. This combination will increase the liver damage or increase the risk of bleeding.
Ezetimibe comes in the form of a tablet to be taken once a day but try to take it around the same time every day. You can take ezetimibe either with food or on an empty stomach. Read the prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Stick to the recommended dose and do not stop taking the medicine without talking to your doctor even if you feel well.