Diltiazem and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Diltiazem interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Diltiazem
Diltiazem is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain).
Diltiazem Interactions with Food and Herbs
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit increases the blood level of the drug. Avoid taking grapefruit and its juice when you are on diltiazem.
Diltiazem Interactions with Alcohol
The interaction of alcohol with diltiazem may make you lightheaded, and dizzy, and cause impairment in thinking. It's better to avoid combined use of alcohol and diltiazem, particularly when you must be alert.
How to Take the Medication - Diltiazem
Diltiazem is available in the form of a tablet, an extended release tablet and /or an extended release capsule. The extended release tablet and capsule should be taken by swallowing as a whole instead of crushing, cutting or chewing. The regular tablet can be taken 3-4 times in a day while the extended release tablet can be taken 1-2 times in a day. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor.