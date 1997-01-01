Diazepam and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Diazepam interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Diazepam
Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures.
Trade Names
More...
Diazepam Interactions with Food and Herbs
Tobacco Products: Tobacco (Nicotiana tobacum) interacts with diazepam resulting in decreased effectiveness of the drug. Smoking should be strictly avoided while taking diazepam.
Diazepam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol increases the effect of diazepam on the central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.
How to Take the Medication - Diazepam
Diazepam is available in the form of a tablet, extended release capsule and concentrate (liquid) form to take by mouth. You can take it up to 4 times per day with food. It is also available for injection and a rectal suppository. Strictly follow the recommended dose and instructions which are given on the prescription.