Desmopressin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Desmopressin interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Desmopressin
Desmopressin is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting). It is also used for coagulation disorders and diabetes.
Trade Names
Desmopressin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Fluid Foods:
Intake of excessive fluids while taking desmopressin might interfere in the treatment of bed-wetting
Desmopressin Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may reduce the effect of desmopressin. Avoid drinking alcohol while taking desmopressin.
Desmopressin Interactions with Caffeine
Strictly avoid tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cola drinks or fizzy drinks which contain caffeine, especially in the afternoon and evening while taking desmopressin as caffeine can increase the amount of urine produced by the kidneys, and interfere with the effect of desmopressin.
How to Take the Medication - Desmopressin
Desmopressin comes in the form of a tablet to take by mouth. It can be taken 2-3 times in a day. If you are taking it for bed-wetting, you may take this only once a day preferably at bed time. Your doctor may start with a low dose and then may increase the dose gradually according to your body condition. Follow the given instructions exactly. Desmopressin is also available as a nasal spray