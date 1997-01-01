Clonidine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Clonidine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Clonidine
Clonidine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.
Trade Names
Clonidine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginseng: Clonidine is used in the treatment of hypertension. Interaction of clonidine with ginseng may affect the action of the drug as ginseng can increase the blood pressure.
Other Herbs: Saw palmetto, hawthorn, goldenseal, ma huang, licorice and yohimbe may increase the blood pressure and interfere with the effect of clonidine.
Clonidine Interactions with Alcohol
Clonidine alone can cause dizziness and drowsiness. Intake of alcohol with clonidine will make you feel even more dizzy or drowsy. These effects may eventually increase the risk of accidental injury. Therefore it is better to avoid alcohol when you are on clonidine.
How to Take the Medication - Clonidine
Clonidine comes in the form of a tablet, an extended-release tablet and an extended-release oral suspension. The regular tablet can be taken twice a day at appropriate intervals and the extended-release tablet can be taken once or twice a day with food or or on an empty stomach. The oral suspension should be shaken well before use. Do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor. If you stop suddenly, you may feel a rapid increase in blood pressure, nervousness, uncontrollable shaking of parts of the body and headache. Take the medicine exactly as directed by the physician.