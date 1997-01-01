Clonazepam and its Interactions with Alcohol

Clonazepam interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Clonazepam
Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.
Trade Names
Clonazepam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol when taken with clonazepam adds to the effect of the drug on central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.
How to Take the Medication - Clonazepam
Clonazepam comes in the form of a regular tablet and an orally disintegrating tablet that can be taken by mouth. It is usually taken three times a day with food or on an empty stomach. Do not take more than the recommended dose. Take exactly as directed by the physician.