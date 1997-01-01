medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Drugs Interaction with Foods

Clonazepam and its Interactions with Alcohol

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Clonazepam interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.

Drug Name : Clonazepam

Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.

Trade Names
Adnil | Almac (0.25mg) | Almac (0.25mg) | Almac (0.5mg) | Almac (0.5mg) | Alrest (0.25mg) | Alrest (0.25mg) | Alrest (0.5mg) | Alrest (0.5mg) | Anxiset Plus (10mg/0.5mg) | Anxrea | Azpax | Calmnir | Catier DT | Cleps -0.5 | Clez (0.5mg) | Clez (0.5mg) | CLH MD | Cloam (0.5 mg) | CLODEP-MD 0.25 | CLODEP-MD 0.5 | CLODEP-MD 1 | Clon | Clonapax | Clonapax (0.5mg) | Clonapax (0.5mg) | Clonapax (1 mg) | Clonapax (1mg) | Clonapax (1mg) | Clonapax (2mg) |
More...

Clonazepam Interactions with Alcohol

Alcohol when taken with clonazepam adds to the effect of the drug on central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.


How to Take the Medication - Clonazepam

Clonazepam comes in the form of a regular tablet and an orally disintegrating tablet that can be taken by mouth. It is usually taken three times a day with food or on an empty stomach. Do not take more than the recommended dose. Take exactly as directed by the physician.



Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drug Price

MD Calm (Lifesavers Remedies) Clonapax-MD (0.5mg) (Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.) Onapil (Cyril Pharmaceuticals) Ozepam (IPCA Laboratories Ltd.) Cloneepam (2 mg) (Swede-India Healthcare) Clonapax MD (Reliance Drugs & Surgicals) Clonix (1mg) (Phoenix Pharmaceuticals) ECTION (Mission Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd.) Clozorix (Neuro Metrix Pharmaceuticals) ECTION-LS (Mission Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd.) View All

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.