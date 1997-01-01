Citalopram and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Citalopram interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Citalopram
Citalopram is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression. It works by increasing the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance.
Trade Names
More...
Citalopram Interactions with Food and Herbs
Tyramine Rich Food Products: Interaction between citalopram and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.
St.John's Wort: It's better to avoid the combination of citalopram with St. John's wort as it might lead to serotonin syndrome.
Citalopram Interactions with Alcohol
It is generally better to avoid taking alcohol with any kind of antidepressants, since the combination can cause more depression, drowsiness and dizziness. It may also result in alertness and thinking impairment.
Citalopram Interactions with Caffeine
Consumption of caffeine products, chocolates and desserts along with citalopram can cause dangerous side effects leading to serotonin syndrome. So, avoid desserts with chocolate while taking citalopram.
How to Take the Medication - Citalopram
You can take this drug on full or empty stomach. In general, citalopram is prescribed to be taken once daily. Try to take the medicine at the same time every day. Don't cross the recommended dosage level. Never stop any antidepressants without consulting the doctor.