Chlorpromazine and its Interactions with Alcohol and Caffeine

Font : A- A+



Chlorpromazine interaction with Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Chlorpromazine Chlorpromazine Interactions with Alcohol Drinking alcohol with chlorpromazine will make you feel more sleepy, dizzy and lightheaded. Most doctors advice people to avoid alcohol with this kind of antipsychotic medication.



Chlorpromazine Interactions with Caffeine Tea or coffee when taken along with chlorpromazine may precipitate the drug into a highly insoluble compound which slows down the absorption of the drug. As a result of this, the effectiveness of the drug may be decreased.



How to Take the Medication - Chlorpromazine Chlorpromazine comes in the form of tablets, oral solution, intramuscular injection and suppositories. The dose is fixed depending on your condition to be treated. Do not take more than 1g per day, which is the highest dose mentioned in the British National Formulary. If you need any clarifications regarding the instructions given on the pack, you must clear them with your doctor. Swallow the whole tablet without chewing. Chlorpromazine may be given as an injection to be administered into the vein or a large muscle. Take chlorpromazine at the same time every day.