Carvedilol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Carvedilol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Carvedilol
Carvedilol is an alpha- and beta-blocker, prescribed for heart failure and high blood pressure.
Carvedilol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: If you are taking carvedilol, you should avoid potassium, sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. This combination may reduce or negate carvedilol's effect in reducing blood pressure.
Grapefruit juice: The interaction of grapefruit juice with carvedilol increases the blood levels of the drug.
Carvedilol Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol is generally toxic to the heart. The combined effect of alcohol and carvedilol may cause excessive dizziness or fainting.
Carvedilol Interactions with Caffeine
The interaction of beta blockers with caffeine-containing foods and beverages may reduce the effectiveness of the drug. It is better to avoid the intake of caffeine with carvedilol.
How to Take the Medication - Carvedilol
Carvedilol comes in the form of a tablet or an extended-release capsule. You can take the tablet twice a day and the extended-release capsule once a day with food. Swallow the capsule whole or else open the capsule and mix the contents with applesauce. Follow the instructions from your doctor. Don't stop taking the medicine without consulting your doctor. If you stop the medicine suddenly, you may experience side effects like irregular heartbeat and chest pain.