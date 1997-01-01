Carteolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Carteolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Carteolol
Carteolol is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.
Carteolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Carteolol is a non-selective beta blocker which can raise the potassium level in the blood. Potassium-rich foods like bananas and oranges when taken with carteolol can further increase the blood potassium levels.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Carteolol Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol when taken along with carteolol can result in dizziness or fainting. Therefore, avoid taking both together especially if you need to be alert.
Carteolol Interactions with Caffeine
Avoid intake of caffeine-containing food items and beverages along with beta blockers like carteolol as caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Carteolol
Carteolol comes in the form of a tablet which is usually taken once a day. It is also available as eye drops which can be instilled into the affected eyes. You can instill one drop in each eye twice a day. Stick to the recommended dose and follow the instructions carefully as directed.