Budesonide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Budesonide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Budesonide
Budesonide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble.
Trade Names
Budesonide Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit: Grapefruit juice can increase the blood levels of budesonide resulting in severe side effects.
Budesonide Interactions with Alcohol
Budesonide taken with alcohol can cause dizziness.
How to Take the Medication - Budesonide
Budesonide comes in the form of a capsule to swallow by mouth. It is prescribed to be taken once daily. For better results, take the medicine at the same time each day. Don't crush/chew or split the capsule, but swallow it as a whole and also don't exceed the recommended dose and duration. It is also available for inhalation.